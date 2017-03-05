Man robbed of $800,000

A man was yesterday morning robbed of $800,000, which he had just withdrawn from a bank, and four persons, including an accused in last year’s Ramada Princess Hotel Casino robbery, are currently in police custody.

While the details surrounding the robbery remained unclear up to last evening, this newspaper was reliably informed that the man had visited a Demerara Bank location and withdrawn the money just before he was attacked and robbed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.