Private schools to step up protest against VAT imposition
In the face of government’s refusal to repeal the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on private school fees, Director of School of the Nations Brian O’Toole has said that he, along with the operators of several other private schools, will continue to protest the decision.
Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek yesterday he said Nations' Student Council and the other schools will be continuing to seek signatures on a petition calling for repeal of the tax. More than 14,000 signatures have already been sourced in support of this petition, which begun after private education became subject to VAT on February 1, as a measure of the 2017 national budget.
