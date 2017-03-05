Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain

The 15-year-old suspect who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to killing Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud during a scuffle over a gold chain two weeks ago, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

Blanhum told Stabroek News yesterday that the teenager, who was arrested on Friday morning at his Sophia home, has provided the police with a detailed confession in the presence of one of his parents.

The teenager, who was charged previously with attempted murder, was placed on an identification parade hours after his arrest, during which he was positively identified.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

