Thousands of GTT customers suffer internet outage after hardware malfunction

Thousands of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) customers lost their internet service for several hours yesterday following a hardware malfunction, while Minister of Telecommunications Cathy Hughes voiced concern over the frequency of interruptions.

“… Hardware was replaced and reconfigured. Service [was] restored and we are monitoring stability,” GTT Public Relations Officer Allison Parker said yesterday afternoon.

While Sunday Stabroek was able to confirm that service was restored to some customers, others said that they had service throughout the day but lost it last evening.