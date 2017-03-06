Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

Five persons were injured and eight buildings destroyed in a seven-alarm fire on Saturday night in the Liberty Avenue section of Queens, New York where many Guyanese have businesses and reside.

NBC New York said that the fire started late Saturday at an Ace Caribbean Market on Liberty Street in Richmond Hill and quickly raced through 13 buildings. Eight of the buildings were severely burned, fire officials said.