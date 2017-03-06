GRA seeking to set up diplomatic shop in Georgetown

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is advertising for expressions of interest for the operation of a duty free service (Diplomatic Shop) in Central Georgetown.

A GRA notice said that interested firms should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualified persons to perform the service.

Two providers/firms will be selected from the submissions based on the relevant qualification and experience listed to perform the service.

It is unclear why a diplomatic shop is needed at this point.

There used to be a diplomatic shop many years ago under the PNCR known as Sijan Plaza. This eventually closed.

