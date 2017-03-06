John Fernandes, Muneshwers bidding to provide onshore services to ExxonMobil
John Fernandes Limited (JFL) and Muneshwers Limited are in the running to provide onshore services to ExxonMobil as the US oil giant prepares to ratchet up operations here in preparation for drilling around 2020.
Stabroek News was told that ExxonMobil privately invited bids from four companies and the list was then winnowed down to two. Both JFL and Muneshwers boast port access and related services which are pivotal to the onshore base.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
