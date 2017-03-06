Parking meters phase two still on the cards – Town Clerk
Phase two of metered parking in Georgetown remains on the table, Town Clerk Royston King says amid a public outcry for the Mayor and City Council to scrap the deal inked with Smart City Solutions (SCS) and court action seeking to have the contract quashed.
Even though there is no definite date, King said plans are already on stream to roll out the second phase.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
Comments
About these comments