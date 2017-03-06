President hails legacy of Indian indentured workers

President David Granger yesterday said that the centenary of the abolition of Indian indentureship is a timely tribute to the struggles of the fore-parents of Guyanese of Indian ancestry and is a fitting foundation for the building of a more cohesive nation.

A Ministry of the Presidency release said that he was at the time addressing a large crowd at a Mela and Cultural Show held at the tarmac of the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility. The event was organised by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha in collaboration with the Guyana Indian Indentureship Abolition Association. The release said that the Government of Guyana also made a significant contribution to funding the event.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.