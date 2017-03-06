Public must be treated with more respect

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who has responsibility for the Public Service yesterday called on the Permanent Secretaries, Heads and Regional Executive Officers of Ministries, Departments and regions, to ensure that members of the public are treated with more respect and courtesy.

He also urged that they be provided with an efficient service as the Government continues to invest in the development of the public service and the quality of service it is able to provide, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The Minister, who…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.