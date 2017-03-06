Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Former Executive Member of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Dr Verasammy Ramayya yesterday said that he is considering joining the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP).
"I am leaning towards the PPP but I am not committed… At this stage my heart is saying the PPP but I have to consider…" he told Stabroek News yesterday, following his attendance at the 20th death anniversary memorial for President Cheddi Jagan at Babu John, Port Mourant and his subsequent mingling with PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and other PPP executives at the site.
