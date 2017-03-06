Ramkarran criticises magistrate over barring of transgender woman from courtroom
-says grave injustice done
Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran has criticised Magistrate Dylon Bess for barring a transgender woman from the courtroom because of her clothing and says a grave injustice has been done to her.
Magistrate Bess had been barring the woman Petronella Trotman who was born a man but identifies as a woman from attending court apparently because she was wearing female clothing. He had once ordered her to appear in court in a pants and shirt and without earrings.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
