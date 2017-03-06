Rise against sugar estate closings – Jagdeo urges

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday used the Cheddi Jagan Memorial event at Port Mourant, Berbice to urge sugar workers to rise up against the closure of estates and he charged that the APNU+AFC government was intimidating businesspersons.

In a style reminiscent of speeches he gave during the 2011 and 2015 general elections, Jagdeo called on the citizenry to be wary of the “silent intimidation” tactics being used, saying that persons need to be vigilant, vocal and prepared to take to the streets in protest on a number of issues.

Top of his list of national issues were the State Asset Recovery Unit's actions against the business community and the closing down of sugar estates.