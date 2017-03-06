Rise against sugar estate closings – Jagdeo urges
-sounds warning over selection of GECOM Chair
Former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday used the Cheddi Jagan Memorial event at Port Mourant, Berbice to urge sugar workers to rise up against the closure of estates and he charged that the APNU+AFC government was intimidating businesspersons.
In a style reminiscent of speeches he gave during the 2011 and 2015 general elections, Jagdeo called on the citizenry to be wary of the “silent intimidation” tactics being used, saying that persons need to be vigilant, vocal and prepared to take to the streets in protest on a number of issues.
Top of his list of national issues were the State Asset Recovery Unit’s actions against the business community and the closing down of sugar estates.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
Comments
About these comments