Audit underway at City Hall

Auditors are currently working at City Hall following a request made by Town Clerk Royston King to the Auditor General Deodat Sharma requesting that an audit of the council’s stock and financial systems be done.

According to King, the auditors arrived on March 3, and are currently carrying out a stock audit which is anticipated to take three working days. He pointed out that based on discussions with Sharma, the financial auditors would arrive after the stock auditors would have completed performing their duties.

“We are happy that the auditors would be here. We at the City Council value transparency and accountability. This is a public entity, we are dealing with monies from the public and they have a right to know how their money is managed,” he stated.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.