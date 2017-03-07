City Hall to pursue owners of defunct businesses for debts

While some of the businesses that owe the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) millions in property rates have closed down, City Hall will be going after the owners to collect, according to spokeswoman Debra Lewis.

“The owners are obligated by law to pay… and they should honour that obligation,” Lewis, the M&CC’s Public Relations Officer, told Stabroek News when asked if the council was aware that some of the entities it was pursuing no longer exist. She added that it was “not about operating or not… The council would not clean a part of the drain and skip where the business that is not operating [is].”

According to Lewis, the council will be using its records to contact the owners of the properties.