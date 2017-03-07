Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot
– former ministerial aide found not guilty of aiding in trafficking
Mahendra Ramsuchit and Robhina Basdeoram, who were charged with attempting to smuggle cocaine through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) two years ago, were yesterday found guilty of narcotics trafficking, while a former ministerial aide, who was charged with aiding and abetting them, was found not guilty.
Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday handed down 60-month sentences to Ramsuchit, of Rose Hall, East Canje, Berbice and Basdeoram, a Canadian national, who were found with 10.392 kilogrammes and 10.968 kilogrammes of cocaine, respectively, in their suitcases and laptop bags, on January 30, 2015, at the CJIA.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
