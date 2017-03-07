Judge denies request for orders to stop parking project enforcement

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday denied an application for temporary orders to halt the enforcement of metered parking in the city, pending the court’s review of the contract between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS).

The ruling will effectively allow SCS to continue unhindered with the imposition of charges on drivers for parking in metered zones as well as penalties, including fines, for violations.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Reynolds said that the interim orders which were being sought by attorney Kamal Ramkarran to prohibit SCS from enforcing the parking project operate to stay legal proceedings, and not executive actions. The functions being executed by SCS with regard to enforcing its contract, the judge explained, are executive actions and not legal proceedings, which cannot be stayed. He emphasized that the prerogative orders of prohibition and certiorari, which were being sought by Ramkarran's client, Mohendra Arjune, against the M&CC, operate to stay proceedings of tribunals, but not executive actions such as those of the Mayor and Town Clerk in the execution of the contract.