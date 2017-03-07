Kuru Kuru woman, 64, charged with helping to supply ganja to training college students

A 64-year-old Kuru Kuru woman was yesterday remanded to prison after she was charged with helping to supply students of the Kuru Kuru Training College with marijuana.

Suria Somaria, also known as ‘Sheila Gordon,’ appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, where she was read a charge that alleged that between February 4 and February 9 at Kuru Kuru, on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, she aided a juvenile to supply other juveniles with a total of 28 grammes of cannabis.

Somaria, who the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says had $1.2 million as well as smoking implements at her home, denied the charge. She was remanded until March 24, when her next hearing is due.