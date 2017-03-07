Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo and former Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Dr Roger Luncheon were this afternoon arrested in connection with the Pradoville 2 probe.

Earlier, Lisaveta Ramotar had been detained by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Pradoville 2 housing scheme.

Ramotar, the daughter of former President Donald Ramotar, has been taken to the SOCU office.

SOCU officials and Police later went to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo. There they arrested Dr Luncheon. He was then taken to the SOCU office. Jagdeo later went to the SOCU office on Camp Road along with Nandlall. He was placed under arrest at the SOCU office.

The special investigation of the Sparendaam Housing Project, better known as Pradoville 2, which was part of a larger probe of the financial operations of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), was conducted by accounting firm Ram & McRae, which found that awardees grossly underpaid for the lots by a total of nearly $250 million, while the state-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), National Communications Network (NCN) and Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) were never reimbursed for millions spent to execute preparatory works.

