Quarter of former Barama concession for conservation – Trotman
Four hundred thousand hectares from the surrendered Barama forest concessions will be placed in conservation, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has said.
Speaking at the inaugural stakeholder engagement session on Thursday at the University of Guyana, Trotman said, “When Barama surrendered its concessions it was 1.6 million hectares at the time. It represented one of the largest concessions in the world….”
Minister of State Joseph Harmon had announced last year that Trotman had presented a number of options for the alternative use for the land. Additionally, a cabinet subcommittee comprising Trotman, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock and the then Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence was set up since to discuss the matter.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
Rise against sugar estate closings – Jagdeo urges
Comments
About these comments