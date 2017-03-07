Senior cop to face disciplinary charges over AK-47 smuggled out of TSU compound
The police have wrapped up the AK-47 probe and while the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was implicated will face disciplinary charges.
Blanhum told reporters yesterday morning that investigators dealing with the matter have recommended disciplinary charges for the ASP and other ranks who were on duty on the night of the incident. On the other hand, he said, the police corporal was likely to face criminal charges once legal advice was given.
Last Tuesday morning, several members of the Guyana Police Force were placed under close arrest after they allegedly smuggled the high-powered rifle out of the TSU compound.
