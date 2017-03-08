15-year-old charged with killing Top Cop’s brother
A 15-year-old boy was yesterday charged with the murder of Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was stabbed to death almost two weeks ago at the Stabroek Market.
The teen was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to face the charge during an in-camera hearing.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the teen to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre and adjourned the matter to March 21.
Persaud, called "Bhim," 51, of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast, was stabbed to death during a scuffle on February, 19.
