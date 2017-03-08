Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

An arrest warrant was yesterday re-issued for fugitive Marcus Bisram, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, committed last year.

Marcus Brian Bisram
Faiyaz Narinedatt

The arrest warrant was re-issued by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan subsequent to a request made by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that on Monday at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh discharged the charge against Bisram in order to move ahead with the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder charge against his five co-accused.

Moore said that since Bisram was discharged, the ongoing process to extradite him, requires the arrest warrant to continue.

Subsequent to the granting of the prosecution’s request, the matter was adjourned to March 20 for report.

Bisram, it is alleged, procured and commanded Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

 

