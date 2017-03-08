Bandit fatally shot by guard during attack on GuyGas complex

A security guard at the GuyGas Inc complex at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, shot and killed one of three men who were attempting to rob the business during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the fatal shooting and he said when the police returned to the scene around 5.35am they discovered the body of the dead man in a clump of bushes behind the fence of the GuyGas property.

The man, who was shot twice to his head and chest, was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor. His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour and up to late yesterday afternoon he remained unidentified.