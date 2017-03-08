Canada-based man fined after bid to smuggle birds in hand luggage
“I love birds and I don’t have kids,” was Canada resident Davendra Narine’s explanation for attempting to smuggle 10 ‘Towa Towa’ birds onto a flight in his hand luggage.
Narine, 56, was yesterday charged in a city court with attempting to smuggle 10 chestnut-bellied seed finches, commonly known as ‘Towa Towa’ birds on March 7, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri without permission.
Narine, who resides in Toronto, Canada, pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
