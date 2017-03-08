Corruption, discrimination biggest human rights problems, US State Dep’t finds

The latest United States State Department report on human rights in Guyana has found that alleged government corruption, including among police officials, and laws that discriminate against women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons were the most significant human rights problems.

The 2016 US State Department report on Human Rights Practices in Guyana, which was released last Friday, also mentioned the killing of robbery suspect Ryan Vaux by police and the initial barring of a transgender woman from a court by a local magistrate because of the way she was dressed. Magistrate Dylon Bess barred Petronella Trotman from entering the court on several occasions because of the way she was dressed, which resulted in her not being able to offer evidence against a man who was charged with assaulting her.