Cuban club owner freed of human trafficking charge

The charge against Bollywood Club owner Eladio Peraza, who was accused of trafficking a woman, was yesterday dismissed by the Chief Magistrate.

The charge against the 32-year-old Cuban national stated that on January 20, at the club in Providence, he harboured a woman for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Peraza learnt of the dismissal of the charge through a translator, who relayed Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan’s ruling.

The magistrate said that she was not satisfied, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he had committed the crime.