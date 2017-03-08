Cuban club owner freed of human trafficking charge
The charge against Bollywood Club owner Eladio Peraza, who was accused of trafficking a woman, was yesterday dismissed by the Chief Magistrate.
The charge against the 32-year-old Cuban national stated that on January 20, at the club in Providence, he harboured a woman for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
Peraza learnt of the dismissal of the charge through a translator, who relayed Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan’s ruling.
The magistrate said that she was not satisfied, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he had committed the crime.
