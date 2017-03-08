Elderly woman dies in Morawhanna fire

Police in the North West District are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly fire at Morawhanna, which claimed the life of an elderly woman on Tuesday morning.

Though the details of what transpired are sketchy, Commander of ‘F’ Division, Ravindradat Budhram said the fire occurred around 1 am Tuesday, gutting a house occupied by 82- year old Pearl Savory, who was said to have been trapped inside.

Savory, said to be a vendor at the Kumaka Market in Mabaruma, was the lone occupant of the house at the time of the fire.

Stabroek News has since been informed that officials from the Guyana Fire Service are expected to travel to the riverside community to carry out investigations.