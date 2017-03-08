GPHC seeks approval for $605m emergency purchase from ANSA McAl

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has sought approval for an emergency purchase of $605m in drugs from ANSA McAl and concerns have been raised in some quarters over the lack of tendering and the possibility that the best price might not have been obtained.

Reforms to the public procurement system are meant to avoid such emergency placements and sources say it is unclear why the hospital has had to do this.

According to a letter seen by Stabroek News, Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of the GPHC, Allan Johnson wrote to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham on February 28, 2017 seeking approval for the emergency medical supplies.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.