Guyanese sailors admit to smuggling cocaine, ganja into Barbados

Two Guyanese admitted to possession, trafficking and importation of 14.5 kilogrammes of cocaine and 2 kilogrammes of cannabis in a Barbados court on Monday

A Barbados Today report said Guyanese Coco Profitt and Paul Fraser admitted to committing the crime on a boat, the Lady Sandra, at Bridgetown Port on September 10, 2015. The drugs were discovered after police boarded the boat and conducted a search. They discovered 10 packages with cocaine along with four packages containing matter that turned out to be cannabis.

The captain and the two men who were on the vessel were taken to the Oistins Police Station for questioning and Profitt is reported to have told the police, “I tek a risk and try to bring in weed and cocaine. I was trying to get some money. I am in some financial problems and I owe a lot of people money.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.