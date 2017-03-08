Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

Former president Bharrat Jagdeo, former Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon and former PPP/C minister Robert Persaud were among seven persons who were arrested and questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday as part of its criminal investigation of the sale of lands in the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme.

In addition to Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud, Lisaveta Ramotar, who is the General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board and daughter of former president Donald Ramotar, Ramesh Dookhoo, former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission and Dr Ghansham Singh who were also beneficiaries of house lots in the scheme, were also arrested and questioned. Marcia Nadir-Sharma, former Deputy Director of state holding company NICIL was also questioned. They were all released without charge.