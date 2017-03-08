UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

A University of Guyana (UG) business management major was yesterday granted bail after she was charged with harbouring a fugitive from the law.

It is alleged that between February 2 and February 8, at Community Lane, South Ruimveldt Park, Aliscia Simon harboured Shawn Neblett, whose name and photo were published by the police in connection with trafficking narcotics.

Simon, 22, of 2785 Community Lane, South Ruimveldt, denied the charge. Attorney Tiffany Jeffrey represented the defendant in association with attorney Keoma Griffith.

Although there was no objection made to bail by police prosecutor Arvin Moore, he requested that Simon be asked to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He added that the case file is complete and that there are a total of six witnesses to testify at the trial.

Simon was subsequently granted her release on $100,000 bail and is due to make her next court appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess on March 15.

She was also asked to report to Superintendent Wayne Denhart, the head of the Narcotics Branch at CID, Eve Leary every week until the completion of the trial.

The police, on February 2nd, issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett, an ex-policeman wanted in connection with trafficking in narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.