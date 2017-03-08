Urgent revamping of GRA needed for tax collection, broadening base –Jordan
-agreement signed with IDB on technical co-operation in three areas
An urgent revamping of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is needed to make it fit for the collecting of taxes and broadening the taxpayers’ base, according to Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.
On Monday he listed this as one of the objectives of a US$745,000 technical co-operation (TC) agreement clinched with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Two other TCs were signed. The total package was valued at US$1.7m.
According to the text of his remarks at the event released by the Ministry of Finance, Jordan said that the Fiscal Management Modernisation in Guyana Project will funnel US$745,000 towards the modernisation of Guyana's revenue management and real property tax assessment systems.
