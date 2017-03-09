Ali-Hack, Best for questioning on Pradoville 2

Shalimar Ali-Hack

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, retired Rear Admiral Gary Best, and current Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack, will also be questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of its criminal investigation of the sale of lands in the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme.

Gary Best

Best told Stabroek News yesterday that he was written to by SOCU and has a scheduled date for questioning tomorrow.

According to a report that SOCU is basing its investigations on, among other evidence, Best owns 0.3005 of an acre of land in the scheme. He had paid $1.5M for the land. It was registered in his name on September 2, 2012, at which point he headed the army.

Best, who was appointed in July 2015 as Presidential Adviser on the Environment, retired from the GDF in 2013.

Sources told this newspaper that Ali-Hack and her husband will also be questioned. The duo paid $1,488,744 for 0.2767 of an acre and currently reside in a house on the property.

More in Local News

Pradoville 2 probe

Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd list of nominees for GECOM Chair

default placeholder

ANSA says adhered to drug procurement process set out by GPHC

Some critics of State Assets Recovery Bill benefited from theft of national wealth

default placeholder

US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

default placeholder

Corporal fingered in smuggled AK-47 on the lam

Guyana-Chile visa-free travel launched

default placeholder

Bandit shot at GuyGas Complex identified as Coverden fisherman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  6. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  7. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  8. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas