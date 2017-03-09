Ali-Hack, Best for questioning on Pradoville 2

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, retired Rear Admiral Gary Best, and current Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack, will also be questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of its criminal investigation of the sale of lands in the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme.

Best told Stabroek News yesterday that he was written to by SOCU and has a scheduled date for questioning tomorrow.

According to a report that SOCU is basing its investigations on, among other evidence, Best owns 0.3005 of an acre of land in the scheme. He had paid $1.5M for the land. It was registered in his name on September 2, 2012, at which point he headed the army.

Best, who was appointed in July 2015 as Presidential Adviser on the Environment, retired from the GDF in 2013.

Sources told this newspaper that Ali-Hack and her husband will also be questioned. The duo paid $1,488,744 for 0.2767 of an acre and currently reside in a house on the property.