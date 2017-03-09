ANSA says adhered to drug procurement process set out by GPHC

ANSA McAL yesterday said that it complied fully with the procurement process set out by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for the emergency supply of drugs.

In a statement it was responding to a report in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News that the GPHC had sought approval for the emergency purchase of $605m worth of drugs from ANSA McAl Trading Limited on an emergency basis.

ANSA in a statement said that a meeting was held in the GPHC conference room on January 16, 2017 with all suppliers to address stock shortages and the urgent need for some products. It was announced that this was because the previous invitation to tender in November of 2016 had been compromised, resulting in a further delay of supplies. It added that tender documents had been prepared for emergency supplies with specific tendering process requirements. ANSA said it was one of four companies asked to bid on a list of products that the GHPC said were either out of stock or numbers were low. ANSA said that it adhered to the process and submitted a bid for the emergency supplies on February 14.