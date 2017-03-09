Bandit shot at GuyGas Complex identified as Coverden fisherman

The bandit who was fatally shot by a security guard early Tuesday morning, after he and two others attempted to rob the GuyGas Inc Complex at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD), has been identified.

According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, the man was yesterday identified as Troy Simmons, 37, a fisherman of Sea Dam, Coverden Gardens, EBD.

The man's body was identified by his reputed wife, Amanda Emmanuel, who told the police that she last saw him around 17:00 hrs on Monday, when two friends collected him stating they were going fishing.