CAL flights to be disrupted by Piarco runway works

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says that due to scheduled maintenance work being conducted on the airport runway by the Airport Authority of Trinidad & Tobago (AATT), the Piarco International Airport will be closed during the hours of 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. from March 12th – 19th, 2017.

A statement from CAL today says that as a result of the airport closure, several Caribbean Airlines flights will be affected during this period. Any passengers affected by possible cancellations will be re-accommodated on other services.

Passengers travelling on Caribbean Airlines services between 12 March and 19 March may also contact the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre at 868-625- 7200 (Trinidad & Tobago) / 1-800-920-4225 (Toll Free North America)/ 1-800-744-2225 (Toll Free Caribbean)/ 1-888-359-2475 (Jamaica)

