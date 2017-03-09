Chris Da Silva indicted for 2012 murder of Reyad Khan

23-year-old Christopher Da Silva, was yesterday indicted for the murder of Reyad Khan, before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The young man pleaded not guilty to the capital offence which states that on June 28, 2012, at 17th Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he murdered Reyad Khan.

Testifying yesterday, was Detective Lance Corporal Desmond Johnny, who recalled photographing the scene of the crime. The photos he took, were tendered and admitted as evidence in the trial.