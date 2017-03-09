Corporal fingered in smuggled AK-47 on the lam

The police are currently unable to locate the police corporal who was fingered and subsequently placed under open arrest in connection with the AK-47 rifle which was smuggled out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Compound, Eve Leary, one week ago.

Stabroek News understands that Corporal Shavon Marks, who was placed under open arrest on Monday, after his initial detention period expired, reported sick and left for Berbice and has not returned to date.

Information revealed that while on open arrest, Marks was confined to the Brickdam Police station where instructions were given for him not to leave the compound. It is not clear how the corporal managed to leave the compound, but several efforts made by the police to contact him have proved futile.

Different divisions have since been alerted about the corporal’s disappearance and requested to be on the lookout for him. However, it is unclear if they were provided with a photograph of him which will aid in such.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Pradoville 2 probe

Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd list of nominees for GECOM Chair

default placeholder

Ali-Hack, Best for questioning on Pradoville 2

default placeholder

ANSA says adhered to drug procurement process set out by GPHC

Some critics of State Assets Recovery Bill benefited from theft of national wealth

default placeholder

US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

Guyana-Chile visa-free travel launched

default placeholder

Bandit shot at GuyGas Complex identified as Coverden fisherman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  6. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  7. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  8. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas