Corporal fingered in smuggled AK-47 on the lam

The police are currently unable to locate the police corporal who was fingered and subsequently placed under open arrest in connection with the AK-47 rifle which was smuggled out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Compound, Eve Leary, one week ago.

Stabroek News understands that Corporal Shavon Marks, who was placed under open arrest on Monday, after his initial detention period expired, reported sick and left for Berbice and has not returned to date.

Information revealed that while on open arrest, Marks was confined to the Brickdam Police station where instructions were given for him not to leave the compound. It is not clear how the corporal managed to leave the compound, but several efforts made by the police to contact him have proved futile.

Different divisions have since been alerted about the corporal's disappearance and requested to be on the lookout for him. However, it is unclear if they were provided with a photograph of him which will aid in such.