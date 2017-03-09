Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd list of nominees for GECOM Chair

A second list of six names for consideration as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is to be submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger after the two of them clarify outstanding issues.

This is one of the developments from yesterday’s meeting between the two leaders which also addressed proposed appointments of judges to the Court of Appeal and the two top appointments in the judiciary.

Granger yesterday met with Jagdeo at State House at the latter’s request for clarifications on the qualities of nominees for the post of Chairman of GECOM as well as the list of judicial nominees.

In a press release issued last evening, the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) said that Granger will within a week's time outline by way of a letter the qualities he was looking for. A separate statement from the Leader of the Opposition said that Jagdeo will await these clarifications before he submits a new list with the required six names.