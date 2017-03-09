Guyana-Chile visa-free travel launched
Citizens of both Guyana and Chile will now be able to do “visa-free” travel between the two countries, with the launch of Guyana/ Chile Visa waiver programme.
Held last evening at the Marriott Hotel, the launch signified both parties’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through the Open Skies Air Services Agreement and a Reciprocal Visa Abolition Agreement.
This pact, was signed in October, 2016 by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge and Chilean Foreign Minister, Heraldo Muñoz in the presence of President David Granger and President Michelle Bachelet of Chile, following bilateral talks between the two Heads of State and paves the way for visa-free travel for citizens of both countries.
Chile's Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Rojas said last evening's event underscores the importance of the agreement and its implications for both countries.
