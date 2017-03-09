Pradoville 2 probe

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigations continued yesterday into the sale of lands in the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme with former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds facing questions on his role in the removing of a transmitting mast from the community to clear the way for houses to be built.

Hinds denied that the state television station mast’s removal was part of a calculated plan by the then PPP to clear way for the development of the lands at Sparendaam to be used for housing purposes and argued that it was to pave the way for the Ogle Airport Expansion.

"What they showed me there were documentations addressed to me since 2004 as I recall where formal discussions began to arrange for the removal of the tower," Hinds told the media shortly after exiting the SOCU headquarters on Camp Road, where he was ordered by SOCU to report. He explained also that he was not arrested.