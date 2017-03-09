Pradoville 2 probe

Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigations continued yesterday into the sale of lands in the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme with former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds facing questions on his role in the removing of a transmitting mast from the community to clear the way for houses to be built.

Hinds denied that the state television station mast’s removal was part of a calculated plan by the then PPP to clear way for the development of the lands at Sparendaam to be used for housing purposes and argued that it was to pave the way for the Ogle Airport Expansion.

“What they showed me there were documentations addressed to me since 2004 as I recall where formal discussions began to arrange for the removal of the tower,” Hinds told the media shortly after exiting the SOCU headquarters on Camp Road, where he was ordered by SOCU to report. He explained also that he was not arrested.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd list of nominees for GECOM Chair

default placeholder

Ali-Hack, Best for questioning on Pradoville 2

default placeholder

ANSA says adhered to drug procurement process set out by GPHC

Some critics of State Assets Recovery Bill benefited from theft of national wealth

default placeholder

US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

default placeholder

Corporal fingered in smuggled AK-47 on the lam

Guyana-Chile visa-free travel launched

default placeholder

Bandit shot at GuyGas Complex identified as Coverden fisherman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  6. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  7. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  8. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas