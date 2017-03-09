Report presented on e-visa system for persons travelling to Guyana

Having been presented with an outline of policy and recommendations for the implementation of an electronic visa system, the Ministry of Citizenship is on its way to creating a more robust, simplified, and secure visa application system for migrants.

The E-Visa Report, which was handed over to Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix yesterday by Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana Jernej Videtic, was put together through consultation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The document forms technical advice to the ministry, and will inform the way forward for the institution of the E-Visa service.

Felix described the move to implement such a system as the Ministry "seeking to harden the soft parts of the immigration system." Although he could not yet state the anticipated timeline for implementation, Felix noted that there are key areas he is likely to focus on in the near future, but that that decision will be dependent on advice. One such area deals with the issuance of employment visas and work permits.

