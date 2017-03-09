Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

Former People’s Progressive Party minister Robert Persaud today broke his silence on the Special Organised Crime Unit’s (SOCU) investigation into the controversial ‘Pradoville 2’ allocation of lands saying financial constraints caused him to sell the property.

He hinted that he would be ready to settle the price difference with the state, if it proves that the land was sold to him for an undervalued price.

The former Minister of Natural Resources had bought the 0.3030 acre of land located at Sparendaam, East Coast of Demerara in 2007 for $1.5M. Five years later he sold the property, which was uncompleted at the time, for $90M.

“My legal advisor has indicated that should the State prove that the price paid for the plot of land was below market value, discussions can be entered into for a mutually acceptable resolution of the matter,” Persaud said on his Facebook social media post, this morning.

Thanking the public for their support to him during the ordeal, Persaud made clear that on Tuesday he was not arrested but went to the SOCU office voluntarily. He was accompanied by his attorney Mark Waldron but after being detained for over six hours, he declined to speak to the press when he was released indicating that he was hungry and tired.

He outlined his perspective on the matter saying that he will continue to make himself available to SOCU whenever requested.

“What are the facts: Sometime in 2007-2008, I applied for a government house lot as at the time I was occupying a government residence and not the owner of any house lot issued by the State or one privately acquired…I paid the full asking price for a plot of land in the Sparendaam-Goedverwagting area referred to as ‘Pradoville 2’. This was the first time I ever purchased directly from the State a house lot. Due to a number of factors, including financial constraints, after the building was erected on the said plot it was sold. I never occupied the residence at Pradoville 2,” he stated.

Persaud noted that “all the necessary permissions were sought from the Ministry of Housing including a financial penalty was paid for the early disposal of the plot and building.”