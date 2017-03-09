US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

Armed bandits on Tuesday evening robbed an overseas-based Guyanese at gunpoint and relieved him of over $3M in local and foreign currencies, hours after he arrived in the country and the police have since arrested two persons including one of his nephews for questioning.

The incident occurred around 11pm at Lot 23 Lancaster, Unity, East Coast Demerara, while Ganesh Loaknauth was about to lock his garage gate.

He was approached and held at gunpoint by three men whose faces were concealed from their nose down. The bandits demanded cash and valuables during the ordeal after which they escaped with $3M Loaknauth had collected earlier in the night for the sale of a property and US$3000 equivalent to $600,000 he had in his wallet.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrest of two suspects. They were arrested shortly after the incident and are assisting the police with investigations.

Reports revealed that around 8pm Tuesday, Loaknauth arrived in Guyana from the United States. On his way home, he stopped to collect $3M for a friend which he placed in a black suitcase in his car. Shortly after arriving home and without taking out the suitcase containing the cash, Loaknauth went to Helena, Mahaica to drop off some tablets.

Upon entering his Unity premises, he was approached by the bandits, one of whom placed a gun to his head while the other two demanded cash and valuables.

In fear, he told the bandits that the money was in the suitcase, which they emptied. They also demanded that he hand over any valuables in his possession and he abided.

An alarm was raised and the police were summoned. During questioning, Loaknauth reportedly told the police of his suspicion of the suspects after recognising his nephew’s voice.