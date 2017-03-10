Anti-parking meter protestors hold mock funeral for project

Although the Mayor and City Council continues to stand firmly behind its contract with Smart City Solutions to implement metered parking in Georgetown, supporters of the Movement Against Parking Meters maintained their lobby for the project to be scrapped at their sixth protest in as many weeks yesterday.

In what is arguably the most dramatic display seen to date by the supporters of the Movement Against Parking Meters, a group of protestors, identifying themselves as undertakers and wearing hooded tops and masks in some cases, conducted a “funeral” for the project during the protest yesterday.

At the forefront, a woman held a placard quoting scripture related to the biblical story of David and Goliath and calling on President David Granger to remove the “Philistines” from Georgetown.

"When President David Granger went into office and took his oath and gave his speech, he said, 'This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad.' And as you can see, we're not glad; it's too burdensome… we need President Granger to intervene and cancel it," the woman, Tiffany (only name given), stated.