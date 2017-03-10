Breathalyzer uproar in Parliament

The debate on former Prime Minister’s Hamilton Green’s Pension Bill was for a brief moment sidetracked yesterday when former Attorney General Anil Nandlall declared to the House that Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan was intoxicated and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo called for a breathalyzer test to be administered.

In the face of constant heckling from Ramjattan, Nandlall declared to the Speaker, Dr Barton Scotland “Mr. Ramjattan is drinking again sir”. This statement was ignored and the debate continued with the heckling becoming so loud that the Speaker was forced to call for quiet.

As Nandlall spoke to the House about the discriminatory nature of the bill, Jagdeo, began calling for a breathalyzer test.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.