Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

While former People’s Progressive Party/Civic  Minister Robert Persaud yesterday said that he was amenable to a mutually acceptable resolution in the Pradoville 2 matter, Anil Nandlall, legal representative of the People’s Progressive Party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and other former ministers, said that option has been “ruled out”.

“That option is ruled out…Robert Persaud is not a member of the PPP. He is free to retain his own counsel and free to make his own decision as he has done which is different from ours,” Nandlall told Stabroek News last evening.

Breaking his silence, since Tuesday, when he was questioned by Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) officers, at the Agency’s Camp Street Headquarters, Persaud hinted that he would be ready to settle the price difference with the state, if it proves that the land was sold to him for an undervalued price.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Procurement body was unaware of $605m emergency tender for GPHC – Wickham

‘Reckless, provocative’ calls potential threats to social cohesion – Granger

default placeholder

Gov’t passes bill for Hamilton Green pension

Wales sugar workers protest outside Parliament for severance

default placeholder

Vergenoegen cyclist dies in crash

Police seeking man over 2014 fatal accident

Anti-parking meter protestors hold mock funeral for project

Loan company head charged with defrauding car dealership in $26.2M sale

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas