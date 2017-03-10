Keith Bazilio, three others remanded on trafficking charge after 10-pound ganja bust

Four men, including a father and his son, were yesterday faced with a charge that they had over 10 pounds of ganja for trafficking.

Boxing promoter Keith Bazilio, aka ‘Buckiloo,’ 65, his son, Oliver Bazilio, 32, Shemroy Robertson, 32, and Clinton Chase, 66, were all read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on March 6, they were in possession of 4.734 kilogrammes (equivalent to 10.4 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking at 261 Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

