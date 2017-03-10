Loan company head charged with defrauding car dealership in $26.2M sale

Clayton Alleyne, said to be the head of a loan company, was yesterday charged with attempting to defraud Fantasy Auto Sales of $26.3 million in vehicles.

The charge read to Alleyne, 56, of 179 South Ruimveldt, stated that between December 2, 2016 and December 13, 2016, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Sales, six cars, valued at $26,300,000, by virtue of a forged Republic Bank of Guyana cheque in favour of Fantasy Auto Sales.

Alleyne denied the charge.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.