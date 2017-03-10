Loan company head charged with defrauding car dealership in $26.2M sale
Clayton Alleyne, said to be the head of a loan company, was yesterday charged with attempting to defraud Fantasy Auto Sales of $26.3 million in vehicles.
The charge read to Alleyne, 56, of 179 South Ruimveldt, stated that between December 2, 2016 and December 13, 2016, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Sales, six cars, valued at $26,300,000, by virtue of a forged Republic Bank of Guyana cheque in favour of Fantasy Auto Sales.
Alleyne denied the charge.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments